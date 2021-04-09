LHC dismisses Javed Latif's appeal in controversial remarks case

(Karachi) The Lahore High Court (LHC) has dismissed Javed Latif’s appeal in the controversial remarks case after his lawyer withdrew their petition, local media reported on Friday.

Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan heard Latif’s appeal against the FIR filed against him for making anti-state statements.

During proceedings, Khan said: "There will be no relief for people who criticize the state."

He added, “You made comments against the country and Constitution, and now you want the law to provide relief to you?”

"Do people not love their country anymore, he asked. “People who want to live in Pakistan will be held accountable for their actions. You can move abroad if you don’t like the country.”

On this, Latif’s lawyer Farhad Shah said that they are withdrawing their application.

Earlier, the case was filed against Javed Latif after he issued a controversial statement in a TV talk show. He had said: “If anything happened to PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N will not say Pakistan khappay (long live Pakistan).”

The PML-N leader's comment was widely criticized by people who demanded an apology from him.