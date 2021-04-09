ANL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.92%)
ASC 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.68%)
ASL 24.85 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.39%)
AVN 93.49 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (2.58%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (5.32%)
DGKC 126.50 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.4%)
EPCL 57.30 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.71%)
FCCL 24.62 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.86%)
FFBL 27.99 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.14%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.16%)
HUBC 80.20 Increased By ▲ 1.03 (1.3%)
HUMNL 6.43 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (3.04%)
JSCL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.81%)
KAPCO 41.29 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.58%)
KEL 3.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 17.06 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (2.16%)
MLCF 47.01 Increased By ▲ 1.27 (2.78%)
PAEL 35.60 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (6.33%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 85.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.37%)
PRL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.06%)
PTC 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.40 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.36%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.73 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.71%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,849 Increased By ▲ 62.27 (1.3%)
BR30 25,656 Increased By ▲ 675.76 (2.71%)
KSE100 45,129 Increased By ▲ 387.64 (0.87%)
KSE30 18,461 Increased By ▲ 128.53 (0.7%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony

  • People can become owners of their homes by paying installments instead of rent: Imran
  • PM says the status quo has adopted a system of bribery and did not want the country to change for better
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 09 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that people from the lower-income class could now own their houses by paying installments to banks.

Addressing a groundbreaking ceremony of Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City Naya Pakistan Apartments on Friday, Imran praised the courts for allowing the government to implement the foreclosure law.

He said that the law now allows people to own houses on the mortgage. "People will only pay installments instead of rent and will become owners of their own homes," Imran said.

He stated that the status quo has adopted a system of bribery and did not want the country to change for the better. "Pakistan will have to transform itself if it needed to meet the challenges of the 21st century," he remarked.

The premier appreciated the efforts of LDA, saying: "The LDA has brought about a lot of improvements in itself."

The LDA will construct 35,000 apartments in different parts of the metropolis under the LDA City Naya Pakistan project.

Under the scheme, 4,000 apartments will be constructed during the first phase. Every apartment will cover a 650 square feet area, having two bedrooms.

The LDA had a fixed price of Rs2.7million for every apartment which will be taken in easy installments.

Earlier, Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed said that the Punjab government has assigned all development authorities in Lahore and other big cities of the province to build housing units for the low-income people.

The provincial minister said these plans are being replicated in Gujranwala, Multan, Faisalabad, and Rawalpindi to provide homes to the low-income population of the country, as per Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision.

Prime Minister Imran Khan groundbreaking ceremony housing units mortgage status quo Lahore Development Authority (LDA) City Naya Pakistan Apartments low income people bribery system foreclosure law

People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters