Russian co intends to setup desalination, waste-to energy project in Karachi

Russian company CC RusWelding has expressed its intention to establish water desalination and conversion of solid waste to energy projects in Pakistan’s financial hub, Karachi.

A delegation of Russian businessmen led by Sergey Savchuk, CEO, CC RusWelding called on Board of Investment (BOI) Chairman Atif Bokhari to discuss investment opportunities in Pakistan.

The delegation briefed about their projects related to water desalination and conversion of solid waste to energy, which they intend on setting up in Karachi.

They also spoke about developing an engineering center & said the company is exploring Public-Private Partnerships and EPC ventures. The delegation was briefed about various incentives offered to enterprises in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and encouraged them to establish operations in SEZs located in Sindh.

They were also apprised about our repatriation policy and its incentives and exemptions. Sergey requested assistance with issues pertaining to the visa and branch liaison office.

Bokhari said that the relevant departments of BOI will facilitate the issues and ensure swift resolution. BOI will extend full support to enhance economic activity between Pakistan and Russia, said Bokhari.