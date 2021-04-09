ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Japan shares gain as optimism builds for earnings season

  • For the week, the Nikkei index was on course for a 2.3% rise, bouncing back from a 2.1% decline in the previous week.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese shares rose on Friday in broad-based buying, driven by growing expectations that companies will report healthy profits and issue upbeat forecasts in the coming days as corporate earnings reports start to roll in.

The Nikkei 225 Index rose 0.43% to 29,837.54 by 0204 GMT, while the broader Topix gained 0.64% to 1,964.55.

Stocks in Tokyo got off to a bright start, taking their lead from the S&P 500's record closing high and supportive comments from US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday.

Industrial robot and semiconductor manufacturing equipment maker Yaskawa Electric Corp is scheduled to release its earnings report on Friday. Its shares rose 0.34%.

Analysts said this could set the tone for Japan's industrial sector, which is expected to benefit from a rebound in global capital expenditure and rising investment to ease a shortage in semiconductors.

"This is just the beginning of the (equities) cycle," said Junichi Inoue, head of Japanese equities at Janus Henderson Investors.

"This is going to be capex-driven and a bigger cycle than previously. Japanese companies are very strong in capital equipment. In general, the machinery sector should benefit."

The stock that gained the most among the top 30 core Topix names was Sony Group Corp, up 2.52%. Hitachi Ltd rose 2.5%, boosted by reports it was in talks to sell its metals unit. The underperformers among the Topix 30 were Seven & i Holdings Co Ltd, down 2.35%, followed by Honda Motor Co Ltd, losing 0.59%.

For the week, the Nikkei index was on course for a 2.3% rise, bouncing back from a 2.1% decline in the previous week.

There were 177 advancers on the Nikkei index against 46 decliners on Friday.

The volume of shares traded on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's main board was 0.55 billion, compared with the average 1.38 billion in the past 30 days.

Japan shares gain as optimism builds for earnings season

