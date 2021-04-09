Chinese smart electric car under one million price tag to hit Pakistani auto market soon

(Karachi) A Chinese electric car with a price tag of less than one million rupees will soon make its way into Pakistan's auto market, reveals Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.

In a Twitter message, Afridi who is also the representative of a new car brand MG has shared a teaser of a smart electric hatchback, Wuling Mini EV. The car is so popular that it has been sold in greater quantities than Tesla's Model 3.

In China, record units of the Wuling Mini EV have been sold. It is a small four-seater electric hatchback that has been built by Liuzhou Wuling Motors as a joint venture with General Motors and SAIC Motors. From July 2020 to January 2021, at least 160,000 units have been sold.

The Chinese electric car has been rated as the best-selling EV for January and February 2021 due to its lower price tag. In China, this Mini EV starts from $4,162 (PKR 6.3 lac) and goes up to $5,607 (PKR 8.5 lac).

The electric hatchback comes equipped with the latest features which include a 13 kW singular electric motor battery, anti-lock brakes system (ABS), rear parking sensors, power windows, air conditioning, Stereo System, tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), etc.

The car produces a maximum power of 17 hp and a maximum torque of 85 Nm. It could accelerate to a maximum speed of 100 km/h.

Analysts familiar with the auto industry opined that if the company introduces this electric car within the price bracket of Rs6 to Rs9 lacs, it is definitely going to be a hit in the Pakistani market.