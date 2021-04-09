ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
Pakistan, China agree to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism, peacekeeping in UN framework

  • Pakistan and China jointly chaired the 3rd Round of China-Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs by video conference.
    • Views were exchanged on a wide range of multilateral issues of mutual interest covering all major areas of the United Nations’ work.
Aisha Mahmood 09 Apr 2021

Pakistan and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism, peacekeeping in UN framework.

On Friday, Director-General (United Nations) of the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan Usman Iqbal Jadoon and Director-General of the Department of International Organizations and Conferences of the Foreign Ministry of China Yang Tao jointly chaired the 3rd Round of China-Pakistan Consultations on the United Nations Affairs by video conference.

In a statement, the Foreign Office (FO) said that during the consultations, the two neighbors decided to consolidate strategic coordination in the field of human rights. They also jointly opposed double standards and the politicization of human rights issues and agreed to work for the promotion and protection of all human rights in a cooperative manner.

They also agreed to strengthen their cooperation at the UN and other multilateral platforms and to support each other on each side’s core and major interests.

They agreed to, "Continue to strengthen cooperation on counter-terrorism and peacekeeping in the UN framework, by addressing the issue of terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, and supporting the UN peacekeeping operations, so as to make greater contributions to the maintenance of international and regional peace and security," FO said.

China Pakistan UN Anti terrorism human rights.

