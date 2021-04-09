Markets
Thai economy may grow less than forecast this year
- The current forecast has yet to include the impact of the fresh spike in COVID-19 infections, she said.
09 Apr 2021
BANGKOK: Thailand's economy may expand less than forecast this year after a new wave of coronavirus infections, a central bank official said on Friday.
Uncertainties remain high and there is a risk that growth could be less than the central bank's 3.0% forecast this year, senior director Chayawadee Chai-Anant told a analyst meeting.
The current forecast has yet to include the impact of the fresh spike in COVID-19 infections, she said.
SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir
Thai economy may grow less than forecast this year
Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business
Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day
Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry
Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland
Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News
Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'
Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF
Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout
Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages
Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn
Read more stories
Comments