ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

  • Baqir said that the introduction of an SBPs digital currency will have a twofold benefit to us.
  • Baqir said that fintech like Stripe and other such big international payment providers are ‘very welcome’ in Pakistan.
Ali Ahmed 09 Apr 2021

Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Dr. Reza Baqir has said that they are ‘carefully studying’ the option to launch a digital currency in Pakistan.

Talking to CNN, Baqir highlighted the role the central bank has played in the wake of coronavirus in Pakistan and its vision to digitize the country’s financial sector.

Addressing his views on launching a central bank issued digital coin in Pakistan, Baqir said, “We are studying that very carefully. We think that some countries like China are already showing the way.”

Baqir said that the introduction of an SBPs digital currency will have a twofold benefit to us. “Not only does it gives a boost to our efforts for financial inclusion but second, because it is a central bank-issued digital currency it allows us to make further progress in our fight towards anti-money laundering, towards countering terrorism financing.”

“So we are at a stage where we are studying it,” he said.

Baqir informed that they are hopeful to make some announcements on the digital currency in the coming months. “For now we have allowed a framework for digital banks to begin operation in Pakistan,” he said.

On the entry of major global fintech including Stripe's entry into the Pakistani market, Baqir said that fintech like Stripe and other such big international payment providers are ‘very welcome’ in Pakistan.

“Pakistan is the market home to the fifth-largest concentration of people, it is a market where people are generally tech-savvy and it is a market that is waiting to burst as far as digitization is a concern,” said Baqir on the potential of digital banking in the country.

“We are very open and we embrace any global mobile payment operator that wants to come to Pakistan,” said Baqir.

Pakistan SBP Stripe fintech digital currency Dr Reza Baqir Mobile payments SBP digital currency

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters