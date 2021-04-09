ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Indian shares flat as consumer stocks rise, metals fall

Reuters 09 Apr 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares were little changed on Friday, as consumer goods stocks jumped after some states imposed new restrictions to combat a resurgence in COVID-19 cases, while investors sold off high-flying metal stocks.

The country's 10-year bond yield slipped below 6% for the first time in nearly two months, continuing a slide after the central bank announced a secondary market government securities acquisition programme this week.

Surging COVID-19 infections have threatened to disrupt a nascent economic recovery in India and dragged its main stock indexes from record highs hit in February.

Total cases in the country jumped by another daily record on Friday.

Still, analysts believe that the impact on the market may not be very significant as a nationwide lockdown of the kind seen last year, which left many thousands jobless, is not expected.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.03% at 14,871.45, while the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.01% lower at 49,743.85.

Consumer products giant Hindustan Unilever was up 3% and the biggest boost to the Nifty 50. Shares in consumer goods companies were up 0.8%.

"There seems to be a steady return to restocking of staples, as restrictions come into force, and the market is clearly trying to capture that movement when buying into (consumer goods) stocks," said Saurabh Jain, assistant vice president of research at SMC Securities in New Delhi.

"Overall, the market is not very concerned about the restrictions as they are not likely to be as bad as last time, and the central bank too seems to be more accommodative this time," he added.

Metals stocks, the best performing sector this year with a 37% advance, slipped 0.73%.

Meanwhile, the southern state of Karnataka late on Thursday became the latest to announce night curfews, imposing curbs in a number of districts with soaring COVID-19 cases, including in the technology hub of Bengaluru.

Indian shares flat as consumer stocks rise, metals fall

