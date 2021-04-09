ANL 34.39 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (1.6%)
Apr 09, 2021
World

Polls open in Djibouti as veteran ruler Guelleh seeks fifth term

  • In 2018, seeking to become a trade and logistics hub, the country launched the first phase of what will be Africa's biggest free-trade zone, financed by China.
AFP 09 Apr 2021

DJIBOUTI: Voting began Friday in Djibouti where Ismail Omar Guelleh is seeking an all but assured fifth term as president of the small but strategically located nation he has ruled for 22 years.

Some 215,000 citizens are registered to vote in the ballot pitting Guelleh, 73, against a little-known businessman widely seen to pose little threat to the strongman, who inherited power in 1999.

Polling stations opened at 6:00 am (0300 GMT) across the arid Horn of Africa nation, which overlooks one of the world's busiest trade routes at the crossroads between Africa and the Arabian Peninsula.

At a voting centre in the capital, election observers said the process was rolling out smoothly and all logistics were in place.

"Everything is going fine," Mounir El Fassi, an observer from the Arab League mission, told AFP at one polling station.

Voting closes at 7:00 pm and the results are expected by the evening.

Djibouti's main opposition parties boycotted the vote, leaving Zakaria Ismail Farah, a 56-year-old political newcomer and importer of cleaning products, as Guelleh's only challenger.

Campaign posters were scarce in the capital, where most of Djibouti's one million people reside, and where nearly 530 polling stations have opened their doors.

Guelleh, who has clinched at least 75 percent of the vote in every presidential election he has contested, held his final campaign rally on Wednesday, urging voters to turn out in large numbers.

Supporters in the packed stadium donned tee-shirts emblazoned with his popular initials IOG but few wore face masks, despite Djibouti experiencing a recent surge in Covid-19 cases.

Under Guelleh, the country has exploited its geographical advantage, investing heavily in ports and logistics infrastructure.

In 2018, seeking to become a trade and logistics hub, the country launched the first phase of what will be Africa's biggest free-trade zone, financed by China.

Mohamed Assad, an unemployed 23-year-old, said Guelleh had a strong record on the economy and he planned on voting for the veteran leader.

"But I ask you Mr President to help the youth to have a great future. I ask for help for those who are like me," he said.

