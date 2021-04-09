Markets
Hong Kong shares down at lunch
- The Hang Seng Index fell 0.72 percent, or 210.00 points, to 28,798.07.
09 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks ended Friday's morning session in negative territory following the previous day's rally and in line with a general reteat across Asia heading into the weekend.
Hong Kong shares down at lunch
