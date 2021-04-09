ANL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
Corn falls from 1-week high, set to finish week up 3%

  • The US Energy Information Administration reported ethanol stocks at the lowest since November and as rain forecast for much of the US Midwest threatened planting.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

CANBERRA: US corn futures fell on Friday, retreating from a one-week high hit in the previous session, though expectations of strong demand pushed the grain towards weekly gains of more than 3%.

FUNDAMENTALS

  • The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4% to $5.77-1/2 a bushel by 0255 GMT, having gained 3.4% in the previous session when prices hit a April 1 high of $5.83 a bushel.

    • Corn up more than 3% for the week, the second straight weekly gain.

    • The most active soybean futures up more than 0.5% for the week, the biggest weekly gain since March 5.

    • The most active wheat futures up nearly 3% for the week, the biggest weekly gain since Feb 19.

    • The US Energy Information Administration reported ethanol stocks at the lowest since November and as rain forecast for much of the US Midwest threatened planting.

    • Export sales of 757,000 tonnes of old-crop corn were reported by the USDA, down 5% from the week prior but in line with trade estimates.

  • Freezing temperatures across much of France this week may have caused severe damage to newly planted sugar beet, adding to the difficulties of a sector hit by crop disease and low prices in recent seasons.

