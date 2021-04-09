Corn falls from 1-week high, set to finish week up 3%

The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were down 0.4% to $5.77-1/2 a bushel by 0255 GMT, having gained 3.4% in the previous session when prices hit a April 1 high of $5.83 a bushel.

Corn up more than 3% for the week, the second straight weekly gain.

The most active soybean futures up more than 0.5% for the week, the biggest weekly gain since March 5.

The most active wheat futures up nearly 3% for the week, the biggest weekly gain since Feb 19.

The US Energy Information Administration reported ethanol stocks at the lowest since November and as rain forecast for much of the US Midwest threatened planting.