ANL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.03%)
ASC 15.31 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.75%)
ASL 24.87 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.47%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 4.36 (4.78%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.72%)
DGKC 127.06 Increased By ▲ 2.31 (1.85%)
EPCL 56.51 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (2.28%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.35 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.43%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.29%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.42 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.88%)
JSCL 20.35 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.21%)
KAPCO 40.39 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.35%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
MLCF 46.20 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.01%)
PAEL 34.70 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (3.64%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
POWER 9.38 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.96%)
PPL 85.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.21%)
PRL 25.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.45%)
PTC 9.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.97%)
SNGP 39.62 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.92%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.30 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (2.26%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (5.83%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 51.74 (1.08%)
BR30 25,571 Increased By ▲ 590.18 (2.36%)
KSE100 45,029 Increased By ▲ 287.35 (0.64%)
KSE30 18,427 Increased By ▲ 94.81 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold set for first weekly gain in three on weakening dollar

  • The US central bank intends to maintain its ultra-easy stance even though data suggest the economy revving up.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

Gold on Friday held near a more than one-month peak scaled in the previous session, with bullion set for a weekly gain of over 1%, as a weakness in the dollar and Treasury yields offered support along with a surprise jump in US jobless claims.

FUNDAMENTALS

Spot gold was steady at $1,755.91 per ounce by 0151 GMT, having hit a high since March 1 at $1,758.45 an ounce on Thursday.

The metal has gained nearly 1.5% for the week so far, after posting losses in the previous two weeks.

However, US gold futures fell 0.1% on Friday to $1,756.20 per ounce.

The US dollar fell to a two-week low against a basket of currencies after the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims increased for the second straight week, last week.

US Treasury yields fell on Thursday, pressured by fresh dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.

Powell noted that an expected rise in prices this year is likely to be temporary, and warned that an uptick in COVID-19 cases could slow the recovery.

The US central bank intends to maintain its ultra-easy stance even though data suggest the economy revving up.

The European Central Bank policymakers discussed a smaller rise in bond purchases, according to meeting accounts.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday encouraged major economies to add substantial new fiscal stimulus to ensure a robust recovery.

Palladium was down 0.2% to $2,618.51. Platinum fell 0.3% to $1,225.95 but was set for its second straight weekly gain.

Gold Silver Spot gold gold price

Gold set for first weekly gain in three on weakening dollar

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters