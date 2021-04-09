ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.36%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
AVN 94.70 Increased By ▲ 3.56 (3.91%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 9.81 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
DGKC 126.52 Increased By ▲ 1.77 (1.42%)
EPCL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (3.17%)
FCCL 24.66 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.02%)
FFBL 28.37 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.5%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.7%)
HUBC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 1.73 (2.19%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.46%)
KAPCO 40.33 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.2%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.96 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.56%)
MLCF 45.95 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.46%)
PAEL 34.20 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.15%)
PIBTL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.97%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.16%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
PTC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
SILK 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.12%)
TRG 159.20 Increased By ▲ 10.72 (7.22%)
UNITY 30.41 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.63%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,838 Increased By ▲ 51.68 (1.08%)
BR30 25,576 Increased By ▲ 595.92 (2.39%)
KSE100 45,023 Increased By ▲ 281.78 (0.63%)
KSE30 18,427 Increased By ▲ 95.26 (0.52%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Hong Kong govt says it will delay receiving AstraZeneca vaccine

  • Health Secretary Sophia Chan, speaking at a meeting at the city's Legislative Council.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Friday it will not receive any supplies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine this year amid mounting safety concerns over the vaccine.

Health Secretary Sophia Chan, speaking at a meeting at the city's Legislative Council, also said the global financial centre has a sufficient supply of vaccines right now.

AstraZeneca's COVID19 HongKong Health Secretary Sophia Chan

Hong Kong govt says it will delay receiving AstraZeneca vaccine

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters