World
Hong Kong govt says it will delay receiving AstraZeneca vaccine
- Health Secretary Sophia Chan, speaking at a meeting at the city's Legislative Council.
09 Apr 2021
HONG KONG: Hong Kong said on Friday it will not receive any supplies of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine this year amid mounting safety concerns over the vaccine.
Health Secretary Sophia Chan, speaking at a meeting at the city's Legislative Council, also said the global financial centre has a sufficient supply of vaccines right now.
