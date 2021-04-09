ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
Ordinance approved: Autonomy of HEC curtailed

Naveed Butt 09 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: April 8, 2021: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved the Higher Education Commission Amendment Ordinance 2021, formally curtailing the autonomy of the Commission.

The federal government’s move to amend the Ordinance of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to curtail its autonomy and control its functions, has sent shockwaves across the higher education sector in the country.

As per details, now all decisions of the HEC will be subject to approval of the Ministry of Education.

The appointment of the HEC chairperson will be for two years and the members of HEC will be appointed for four years.

Earlier, on March 27, the government removed Chairman HEC Dr Tariq Banuri before the expiry of his term.

A formal notification issued by the Cabinet Secretariat at the end of last month stated, “In terms of sub-section (5), read with sub-section (5A), of Section 6 of Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002, as amended vide Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Dr Tariq Banuri has ceased to be the chairperson, Higher Education Commission forthwith and is accordingly removed from the said post, with immediate effect”.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

