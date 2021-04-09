PBC concerned over passage of bill by NA body

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bar Council opposed the proposed amendments in the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure for taking action against the persons who intentionally ridicule armed forces. The PBC Vice-Chairman Kush Dil Khan, in a press statement, on Thursday, expressed grave concern over the Bill approved by the National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior, a day ago.

He urged upon the federal government to immediately withdraw the changes proposed to amend the Pakistan Penal Code and the Code of Criminal Procedure 1898.

He said the Pakistan Bar Council would oppose the bill and would also challenge them before the courts.

He said; “The Bill is contrary to Article 19 of Constitution. If it is passed, it would be used as a tool against the political opponents and also for their victimization.” “Every patriot citizen respects all institutions of the country including armed forces. Each and every Pakistan[i] also expects from the institutions to serve the nation and remain in their domain as enshrined in the Constitution,” he added.

