ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

SC expresses annoyance over commissioner’s performance

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed annoyance over the performance of the commissioner of Karachi and other officials while hearing the case related to removal of encroachments and development in the metropolis.

At Karachi Registry, the SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed, also expressed dissatisfaction over the report of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and warned the commissioner of Karachi of strict action against him.

Karachi commissioner presented a report related to YMCA ground saying that all pending work has been completed except the installation of lights on the ground. He also submitted the report on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

Referring to Karachi commissioner and SBCA, the SC bench remarked that these institutions were rubber stamps and they didn’t know how many cases would be filed against them related to encroachments.

The court also showed annoyance over the report of the chief minister in which he stated that all is well.

Karachi commissioner told the court that eviction notices had been sent to the residents of Farhan Society, which had been built on illegally occupied land at the Kidney Hill Park.

During the hearing, Shehri CBE, a citizens’ rights foundation, told the court that 24 houses in Farhan Society were illegally built on four plots in Kidney Hill Park.

The court warned the authorities that if they failed to evict the residents of illegally occupied land, then contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against them.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Court SBCA Chief Justice of Pakistan encroachments illegally built

SC expresses annoyance over commissioner’s performance

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.