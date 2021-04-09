SC expresses annoyance over commissioner’s performance

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday expressed annoyance over the performance of the commissioner of Karachi and other officials while hearing the case related to removal of encroachments and development in the metropolis.

At Karachi Registry, the SC bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Gulzar Ahmed, also expressed dissatisfaction over the report of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and warned the commissioner of Karachi of strict action against him.

Karachi commissioner presented a report related to YMCA ground saying that all pending work has been completed except the installation of lights on the ground. He also submitted the report on Shahrah-e-Faisal and Shahrah-e-Quaideen.

Referring to Karachi commissioner and SBCA, the SC bench remarked that these institutions were rubber stamps and they didn’t know how many cases would be filed against them related to encroachments.

The court also showed annoyance over the report of the chief minister in which he stated that all is well.

Karachi commissioner told the court that eviction notices had been sent to the residents of Farhan Society, which had been built on illegally occupied land at the Kidney Hill Park.

During the hearing, Shehri CBE, a citizens’ rights foundation, told the court that 24 houses in Farhan Society were illegally built on four plots in Kidney Hill Park.

The court warned the authorities that if they failed to evict the residents of illegally occupied land, then contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against them.

