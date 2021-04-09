ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
Pakistan

Commissioner assures TMAP of full support

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Commissio-ner Karachi Naveed Ahmed Shaikh has assured Towel Manufacturers’ Association of Pakistan (TMAP) to extend his all out support to help resolve issues being faced by traders and industrialists in the face of the 3rd wave of Covid-19 pandemic. He was addressing a TMAP delegation the other day. The delegation members included Chairman South Circle Aamir Hassan Lari, Ex-Chairman of South Circle Haroon Shamsi and Member of Executive Committee Junaid ur Rehman.

Commissioner Karachi welcomed the delegation and said that his door is always opened for the traders and industrialists of the country.

Aamir Hasssan Lari informed Commissioner Karachi about the problems faced by the export industry in the prevailing situation of Covid-19 and informed that the towel industry is 100 percent export oriented industry which is earning valuable foreign exchange for the national kitty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

