Arrangements during Ramazan: Power Division holds special meeting of DISCOs

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Power Division held a video conference of distribution companies (DISCOs) at the Lahore Electric Supply Company to finalize power supply arrangements during the holy month of Ramazan.

Heads of all the DISCOs attended the meeting online to submit their Ramazan plans to the Division. Chief Executive Officer LESCO Ch Muhammad Amin and Director Operations Rana Abdul Sattar attended the meeting.

LESCO chief told the Power Division that all the field offices and staff has been put on high alert to ensure power supply during the Sehr and Iftar as well as Taraweeh hours during the holy month. He said the field staff would ensure timely response to the consumers’ complaints on a 24/7 basis. Also, he said, transfer trolleys have been placed in different divisions and sub-divisions.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

