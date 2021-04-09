ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
Covid-19 healthcare information: Govt establishes control room in Mayo Hospital

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Punjab government has established a control room in Mayo Hospital, Lahore to intimate callers or covid-19 patients about healthcare like beds and ventilators available in 11 major hospitals of the provincial metropolis.

This was disclosed by Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department Barrister Nabeel Ahmad Awan here today while chairing a high-level meeting to review the rising cases of Covid-19 pandemic across the province. He said that the control room was meant for giving information to callers about the beds and ventilators available in the major hospitals of the city.

Nabeel Awan said that after set up of control room, now citizens or Covid-19 patients would not have to go to different hospitals for healthcare but instead save their time to reach the concerned hospital without any hustle. Any citizen of Lahore or Covid-19 patient may call on helpline No. 04299211138 anytime to seek information about Covid-19 facilities in the hospitals. The control room remains open round the clock, he added.

