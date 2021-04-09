ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daska by-election: PML-N to emerge victorious: Rana

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the opposition will move on with its just struggle against the sitting government while Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will continue its efforts for giving respect to vote and rule of law.

Talking to media, here today, he said the PML-N will emerge victorious in Daska bye-election scheduled for April 10.

Reacting to the statement of Jahangir Tareen that he was being unjustly targeted, Rana said that no such statement was issued by Tareen when the PML-N was targeted and added that his party will take decision as per its policy, if Tareen approaches them. He added that businesses of Sharif family have provided jobs to hundreds of thousands of people but now businesses of the family are being vilified.

The PML-N leader said that the strength of legislators who accompanied Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday shows that federal government is in left and Punjab government is in right pocket of Jahangir Tareen. He claimed that Jahangir Tareen will not even need his plane to send both governments packing.

Moreover, the PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, who is former Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus in an open letter to the PM, said Imran Khan’s statement linking women’s dress-up to sexual violence has sent ripples across the region.

His (Imran) statement has, unfortunately, perpetuated the existing negative mindset instead of mitigating the issue. It justifies the vulnerability of women and girls instead of extending respect and protection to them, she said, adding:

“This mindset has oozed out unequivocally as a glaring example from PM Imran Khan’s recent statement that speaks volumes of his own personal viewpoints regarding this issue and reflects his misogynist approach as well.”

How could you ever forget, Prime Minister, that protection and security of all its citizens is one of the primary state responsibilities, and that you as head of the so called elected government must assume your responsibility with due diligence, she said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

PDM Jahangir Tareen Punjab government Rana Sanaullah PMLN Opposition party

Daska by-election: PML-N to emerge victorious: Rana

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.