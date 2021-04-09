Daska by-election: PML-N to emerge victorious: Rana

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab President Rana Sanaullah on Thursday said the opposition will move on with its just struggle against the sitting government while Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will continue its efforts for giving respect to vote and rule of law.

Talking to media, here today, he said the PML-N will emerge victorious in Daska bye-election scheduled for April 10.

Reacting to the statement of Jahangir Tareen that he was being unjustly targeted, Rana said that no such statement was issued by Tareen when the PML-N was targeted and added that his party will take decision as per its policy, if Tareen approaches them. He added that businesses of Sharif family have provided jobs to hundreds of thousands of people but now businesses of the family are being vilified.

The PML-N leader said that the strength of legislators who accompanied Jahangir Tareen on Wednesday shows that federal government is in left and Punjab government is in right pocket of Jahangir Tareen. He claimed that Jahangir Tareen will not even need his plane to send both governments packing.

Moreover, the PML-N MNA Shaista Pervaiz Malik, who is former Secretary Women’s Parliamentary Caucus in an open letter to the PM, said Imran Khan’s statement linking women’s dress-up to sexual violence has sent ripples across the region.

His (Imran) statement has, unfortunately, perpetuated the existing negative mindset instead of mitigating the issue. It justifies the vulnerability of women and girls instead of extending respect and protection to them, she said, adding:

“This mindset has oozed out unequivocally as a glaring example from PM Imran Khan’s recent statement that speaks volumes of his own personal viewpoints regarding this issue and reflects his misogynist approach as well.”

How could you ever forget, Prime Minister, that protection and security of all its citizens is one of the primary state responsibilities, and that you as head of the so called elected government must assume your responsibility with due diligence, she said.

