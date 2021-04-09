Uganda, Egypt ink security deal

KAMPALA: Uganda’s defence ministry said Thursday it had signed an intelligence-sharing agreement with its Egyptian counterparts, bolstering security ties amid regional tensions over a massive hydropower dam on the Nile.

The deal will facilitate regular exchange of intelligence between security agencies on transnational threats such as terrorism, Uganda’s deputy defence ministry spokesman, Deo Akiiki, told AFP.

He said the signing ceremony in Kampala late Wednesday followed a meeting between Ugandan and Egyptian intelligence officials in Cairo in December.