First US official visits Gwadar in 15 years

ISLAMABAD: Chargé d’ affaires Angela Aggeler visited Gwadar on Thursday. Aggeler was the first US official to visit Gwadar in 15 years, and this was her second trip to Balochistan.

Aggeler highlighted US-Pakistan cooperation on maritime security, increased commercial and economic ties between the United States and Balochistan, and promoting prosperity in Balochistan.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021