ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Plea bargain: NAB distributes over Rs1bn among state functionaries

KARACHI: National Accountab-ility Bureau (NAB) Karachi distributed cheques of over Rs 1 billion to various state...
Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi distributed cheques of over Rs 1 billion to various state functionaries including Sindh government, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The cheque distribution ceremony was held at NAB Karachi office. DG NAB Karachi distributed cheques amounting to Rs 1001.413 million amongst various state functionaries.

Rs. 29.648 million, which was recovered through plea bargain under NAO, 1999 from the corrupt elements in favor of different Sindh departments, was handed over to the representative of the office of chief secretary, Sindh government.

Around Rs 2.04 million cheque was handed over to the representative of FBR and the amount was recovered from an under trial reference 18-B/2017 titled ‘The State v/s Muhammad Zubair Butt’ filed by NAB Karachi in which accused Muhammad Zubair Butt admitted his guilt of obtaining illegal sales tax refund and opted for plea bargain which was approved by the accountability court. The ill-gotten money of Rs 2.04 million was returned to FBR.

Around Rs 903.218 million was given to the representative of PPL and this huge recovery was made from accused Kamran Iftikhar Lari, ex-chief operating officer of BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Ltd (BPPL).

An investigation against the PSO officials and others regarding misuse of authority in signing sale/purchase agreement with M/s Byco Oil Pakistan Ltd was authorized as an off shoot matters identified during the arrest of Ex- Minister Petroleum & Natural Resources.

After completion of investigation, the reference No 26/2018 was filed by NAB Karachi against the officers of PSO and BPPL. During the trial, Kamran Iftikhar Lari, ex-COO, BPPL admitted his guilt and returned ill-gotten money.

Another recovery of Rs 66.507 million was also handed over to the representative of MD, PSO, which was recovered from accused Kamran Iftikhar Lari, ex-COO, BPPL in the above mentioned reference. Other accused persons are facing trial in the accountability court, Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

NAB PPL PSO FBR BPPL Plea bargain

Plea bargain: NAB distributes over Rs1bn among state functionaries

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

PM proposes 5-point roadmap to materialize D-8 vision

IMF projects $23.635bn exports, $46.168bn imports

39-month EFF programme: Govt hasn’t approached IMF for renegotiation: Rigo

IMF estimates financing needs at $23.643bn

Fund projects 8.7pc average CPI inflation

Power base tariff to be further raised, govt told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.