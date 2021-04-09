Plea bargain: NAB distributes over Rs1bn among state functionaries

KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi distributed cheques of over Rs 1 billion to various state functionaries including Sindh government, Pakistan Petroleum Ltd (PPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The cheque distribution ceremony was held at NAB Karachi office. DG NAB Karachi distributed cheques amounting to Rs 1001.413 million amongst various state functionaries.

Rs. 29.648 million, which was recovered through plea bargain under NAO, 1999 from the corrupt elements in favor of different Sindh departments, was handed over to the representative of the office of chief secretary, Sindh government.

Around Rs 2.04 million cheque was handed over to the representative of FBR and the amount was recovered from an under trial reference 18-B/2017 titled ‘The State v/s Muhammad Zubair Butt’ filed by NAB Karachi in which accused Muhammad Zubair Butt admitted his guilt of obtaining illegal sales tax refund and opted for plea bargain which was approved by the accountability court. The ill-gotten money of Rs 2.04 million was returned to FBR.

Around Rs 903.218 million was given to the representative of PPL and this huge recovery was made from accused Kamran Iftikhar Lari, ex-chief operating officer of BYCO Petroleum Pakistan Ltd (BPPL).

An investigation against the PSO officials and others regarding misuse of authority in signing sale/purchase agreement with M/s Byco Oil Pakistan Ltd was authorized as an off shoot matters identified during the arrest of Ex- Minister Petroleum & Natural Resources.

After completion of investigation, the reference No 26/2018 was filed by NAB Karachi against the officers of PSO and BPPL. During the trial, Kamran Iftikhar Lari, ex-COO, BPPL admitted his guilt and returned ill-gotten money.

Another recovery of Rs 66.507 million was also handed over to the representative of MD, PSO, which was recovered from accused Kamran Iftikhar Lari, ex-COO, BPPL in the above mentioned reference. Other accused persons are facing trial in the accountability court, Karachi.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021