MCCI inks deal with Odessa ICCI

PESHAWAR: A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the International Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Regional Office Odessa, Ukraine.

According to a press release issued here on Thursday, an eleven-member delegation led by Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Zahir Shah Khan, who is on a business visit to Ukraine, visited the Regional Office of the International Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Odessa, Ukraine.

The head of Odessa Region Health Department and Odessa Red Cross were also present on the occasion. Mardan Chamber President Zahir Shah said that there are many trade opportunities between Ukraine and Pakistan which will be promoted by mutual consent as Ukraine is a trade hub.

In addition to agriculture, metal, field, pulses, gram, tobacco and many other items, the traditional culture of both the countries can be promoted. There was also a detailed discussion with Eugene, a Cross officer, on global health issues and current global diseases and their prevention.

President of Mardan Chamber of Commerce Zahir Shah said that we are trying to take practical steps to further increase trade links and volume and the day is not far when Mardan Chamber will be one of the leading chambers in the country. After welcoming the Mardan Chamber delegation, Miss Tamila Afana Isfane, Head of Odessa Department, said that the steps taken by the Mardan Chamber, which represents Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to promote trade were commendable.

