World
UK COVID data shows more than 6mn people have had two doses of vaccine
- The daily total number of new cases of the virus was 3,030, with the seven-day total of 20,056 down by 37pc compared with the previous seven-day period.
Updated 09 Apr 2021
LONDON: More than half a million people in the United Kingdom received a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in a day, official data showed on Thursday, raising the total who have had two doses past 6 million.
A total of 31.8 million people have now had at least one dose, while 6.1 million have had two, after the health service delivered 99,530 first doses and 408,396 second doses in the latest 24-hour period.
The daily total number of new cases of the virus was 3,030, with the seven-day total of 20,056 down by 37pc compared with the previous seven-day period.
The daily number of deaths was 53, with the seven-day death toll of 216 down by 32pc compared with the previous seven days.
There is need to change current COVID-19 vaccination strategies, PM Khan tells D-8 summit session
UK COVID data shows more than 6mn people have had two doses of vaccine
Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar
PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad
World food price index rises in March for 10th month running
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours
US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package
International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery
Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'
Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes
ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet
Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties
Read more stories
Comments