PTI govt making all-out efforts to control inflation: Shibli

  • Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had tried to create hurdles in the way of the government, which was taking many initiatives for public relief and welfare.
APP Updated 09 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Senator Shibli Faraz Thursday said the government was making all-out efforts to control inflation.

The government's performance in other economic sectors was good and it was focusing on institutional reforms to provide maximum relief to the masses, he said while talking to a private news channel.

Shibli Faraz said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had tried to create hurdles in the way of the government, which was taking many initiatives for public relief and welfare.

The so-called alliance of the opposition parties was now 'buried' with its 'dirty and negative politics', he added.

The plunderers of national wealth, he said, had gathered under the umbrella of PDM, who failed in their endeavours to dislodge the elected government as their reprehensible politics aimed at political gains, was rejected by the people.

Shibli Faraz said today all the national institutions were independent, which were carrying out investigations against corrupt elements without any discrimination. “Nobody is above the law," he added.

Replying to a question, he said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Vice President Maryam Nawaz was attacking the national institutions to escape from accountability for wrongdoings.

She had planned to appear before the National Accountability Bureau amid the crowd of party workers to create chaos, he added.

