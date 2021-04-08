Pakistan
Govt believes in religious tolerance, equal rights: CM
Updated 09 Apr 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday said that funds had been allocated for the minorities in Punjab as the government believed in religious tolerance and equal rights.
He said this during a meeting with Member National Assembly Dr. Ramesh Kumar who called on him at the CM's Office.
The chief minister said that following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, equal opportunities of development were being provided to the minorities.
There were vast opportunities for youth of minorities, he added.
Usman Buzdar also sought the details of vacant seats and directed to advertise the vacant posts of minority quota.
Law Department and Human Rights Department would submit their report to the chief minister in a week.
