Assets case: Court extends judicial remand of Kh Asif till April 22

LAHORE: An accountability court Thursday extended judicial remand of Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) leader Khwaja Muhammad Asif till April 22 in assets beyond means case.

Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad conducted the brief proceedings of the case, wherein the jail authorities also produced Kh Asif on expiry of his remand term.

The court directed NAB to file the reference against the accused as soon as possible.

NAB had launched investigations against the PML-N leader under Clause 4 of the NAB Ordinance 1999 and Section 3 of Anti-Money Laundering Act. It alleged that assets of Kh Asif increased substantially which did not correspond to his income.

The Bureau said Kh Asif claimed to receive Rs 130 million from a UAE firm, but he failed to present solid evidence during the investigations.