ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

JPMorgan forms new team in commercial banking unit as part of green push

  • As part of the move, JPMorgan's commercial banking division named Brian Lehman as the head of the 'Green Economy' team, the bank said in a statement.
  • Lehman, who was most recently the head of diversified financials team within the commercial bank's financial institutions group, has more than 20 years of experience in sustainable finance.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Thursday it has created a new team of bankers, who will work with companies that produce environmental-friendly goods and services.

As part of the move, JPMorgan's commercial banking division named Brian Lehman as the head of the 'Green Economy' team, the bank said in a statement.

The new unit will support companies that focus on environmental conservation, and initially target on four sectors - renewable energy, efficiency technology, sustainable finance, and agriculture and food technology.

Lehman, who was most recently the head of diversified financials team within the commercial bank's financial institutions group, has more than 20 years of experience in sustainable finance.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a surge in interest in companies that perform well on environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets.

Last year, JPMorgan had committed $200 billion to facilitate transactions that support climate action and sustainable development.

In March, Citigroup Inc announced a new investment banking unit that will push for environmental sustainability. The unit will include the franchises for chemicals, energy and power.

Larry Fink, the chief executive officer of BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, called for more disclosure requirements from private companies in sustainability measures on Wednesday.

ESG JPMorgan Chase & Co, commercial banking environmental, social and governance

JPMorgan forms new team in commercial banking unit as part of green push

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters