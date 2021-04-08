ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
TSX gains as higher commodity prices boost miners

  • The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,748.7 an ounce to hit a three-week peak.
  • Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.37 points, or 0.04%, at 19,137.44.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Thursday as investors bet on a faster global economic rebound, while a jump in gold and copper prices helped mining stocks.

The materials sector, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.3% as gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,748.7 an ounce to hit a three-week peak.

At 9:37 a.m. ET (13:37 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.37 points, or 0.04%, at 19,137.44.

Canada's Canopy Growth Corp said on Thursday it will buy rival Supreme Cannabis Co Inc for C$323.3 million ($256.85 million), as the world's biggest cannabis producer bolsters its portfolio to tap surging demand.

The energy sector dropped 1.1% as US crude prices were down 0.9% a barrel, while Brent crude lost 0.6%.

The financials sector slipped 0.7%. The industrials sector fell 0.2%.

On the TSX, 119 issues were higher, while 99 issues declined for a 1.20-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 12.09 million shares traded.

The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Osisko Mining Inc, which jumped 4.8% and Endeavour Silver , which rose 4.5%.

Air Canada fell 2.3%, the most on the TSX, while the second-biggest decliner was Vermilion Energy, down 2.3%.

The most heavily traded shares by volume were Supreme Cannabis Co, up 52.8%, Bombardier, down 2%, and Suncor Energy, down 1.3%.

The TSX posted nine new 52-week highs and no new lows.

Across all Canadian issues, there were 84 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with total volume of 48.34 million shares.

