IHC seeks report from registrar office in references against Nawaz Sharif

  • A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the miscellaneous application.
APP 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday sought report from its registrar office regarding fixation of criminal appeals during COVID-19 while hearing a miscellaneous application filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The NAB plea was seeking early hearing in Flagship Investment, Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfield references related to former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the miscellaneous application.

NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi appeared before the court and requested the bench to fix the appeals in above references for early hearing.

The bench remarked that the top court had given order for early conclusion of NAB references. This order was not for the appeals in references, the bench observed.

It, however, said the bench would decide the case after viewing the report of registrar office.

It may be mentioned here that Maryam Nawaz and her husband Safdar had filed appeals against their sentences in Avenfiled reference while Nawaz Sharif had challenged his imprisonment sentences in Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Avenfiled property cases.

However, NAB had challenged the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif in Flagship Investment reference and also pleaded to extend the imprisonment sentence of Nawaz Sharif in Al-Azizia Steel Mills case.

NAB had requested the IHC to conduct early hearing of the above appeals as the former prime minister had already been declared absconder due to continuous disappearance. The NAB had also prepared the answers of queries raised by the bench regarding the future of Nawaz Sharif's appeals in his absence.

