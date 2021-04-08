ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Pakistan

Gilani files ICA against chairman senate elections

  • Gilani stated that he was elected as senator on March 3, 2021 and then participated in polls of chairman senate on March 12.
APP 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s Senator Yousaf Raza Gilani on Thursday filed an Intra court appeal (ICA) in Islamabad High Court (IHC) challenging the results of chairman senate elections.

The petitioner had named Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, Presiding Officer Mazhar Hussain Shah and others as respondents in his case.

Gilani stated that he was elected as senator on March 3, 2021 and then participated in polls of chairman senate on March 12.

He alleged that the ruling parties had used its influence to defeat him in polls. Cameras were also installed illegally in polling booths and the opposition members including Farooq H. Naek and Saeed Ghani submitted complain to secretary senate in this regard.

The petition further said that the presiding officer had rejected seven votes of Yousaf Raza Gilani in violation of law.

Gilani prayed the court to turned down the decision of single member bench and declared the decision of presiding officer regarding votes rejection as void. He also prayed the court to declare him as successful in chairman senate elections.

It may be mentioned here that a single member bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah had previously dismissed this petition and termed that the courts couldn't interfere into the affairs of parliamentary proceeding.

