NAB Karachi distributes cheques of over Rs one billion

  • The cheques were handed over in a ceremony organized at the office of NAB Karachi here on Friday, said a spokesperson of the NAB Karachi.
APP 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Director General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi, Dr. Najaf Quli Mirza distributed cheques amounting to Rs 1001.413 million amongst various state functionaries including Government of Sindh, Pakistan Petroleum limited (PPL), Pakistan State Oil (PSO) and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

The cheques were handed over in a ceremony organized at the office of NAB Karachi here on Friday, said a spokesperson of the NAB Karachi.

The cheque of an amount of Rs 29.648 million was handed over to the representative of the office of Chief Secretary, Government of Sindh.

The recoveries were made by NAB Karachi through Plea Bargain under NAO, 1999 from the corrupt elements in favour of different departments of Sindh Government.

Another cheque of Rs 2.04 million was handed over to the representative of Chairman FBR. This recovery was made in an under trial Ref No. 18-B/2017 titled “The State V/s Muhammad Zubair Butt” filed by NAB Karachi in which accused Muhammad Zubair Butt admitted his guilt of obtaining illegal sales tax refund and opted for Plea Bargain which was approved by the Accountability Court. The ill-gotten money of Rs 2.04 million was returned to FBR.

A cheque of Rs. 903.218 million was handed over to the representative of MD PPL. This huge recovery was made by NAB Karachi from accused Kamran Iftikhar Lari, Ex-Chief Operating Officer (COO), BYCO Petroleum Pakistan limited.

An investigation against Officers / Officials of PSO and others regarding misuse of authority by PSO management in signing sale or purchase agreement with M/s Byco Oil Pakistan limited was authorized as an off shoot of matters identified during the arrest of Ex- Minister Petroleum & Natural Resources.

After completion of investigation, Reference No 26/2018 was filed by NAB Karachi against the officers of PSO and BPPL.

During the trial of the case, Kamran Iftikhar Lari, Ex-COO, BYCO Petroleum Pakistan limited admitted his guilt and returned ill-gotten money.

Another recovery of Rs 66.507 million was also handed over to the representative of MD PSO. This was also recovered from accused Kamran Iftikhar Lari, Ex-COO, BYCO Petroleum Pakistan limited in the above mentioned reference.

Other accused persons are facing trial in Accountability Court, Karachi.

