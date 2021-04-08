ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Pakistan

Railways can play key role in strengthening economy: Azam Swati

  • Azam Khan Swati said that efforts were being made to make the Railways a paperless ministry.
APP 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati on Thursday said that there was huge potential in Railways and the department could play a key role in strengthening the economy of the country.

“I want to remove the negative perception about PR”, he said while chairing a meeting with the officers of Pakistan Railways Karachi Division at the Office of Divisional Superintendent Karachi, City Station.

Azam Khan Swati said that efforts were being made to make the Railways a paperless ministry.

He directed the PR officers to focus on increasing the revenue generation of the department.

Minister ordered outsourcing the freight wagons to private companies. “Every rolling stock should be handed over to private firms”, he directed.

He instructed to bring each sick or out of order wagon back on track for which he assured the officers to provide all needed support. No private company or firm be given any favors or concessions while outsourcing the freight wagons.

Azam Khan Swati said officers must ensure meeting the deadline given for the each task. He warned that salary of officer concerned would be deducted in case of failure to meet the deadline.

Talking about train accidents, the Railways Minister said that accidents never happen without any cause. He termed the negligence as cause for most of the accidents.

CEO PR Nisar Memon, Additional General Manager (AGM) Mechanical Salman Sadiq, AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, Chief Engineer Open Line Arshad Salam Khatak and all divisional officers of Railways Karachi attended the meeting.

