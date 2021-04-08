Rupee extends gains dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistan rupee strengthened by 16 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs153.01 as compared to the previous day’s closing of Rs153.17.

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs152.7 and Rs153.5 respectively.

Similarly, the price of euro was depreciated by 53 paisas and closed at Rs181.53 against the last day’s trading of Rs182.06, the State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.39, whereas a decrease of 60 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound, which was traded at Rs210.25 as compared to its last closing of Rs 211.85.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 05 paisas each to close at Rs 41.65 and Rs 40.79 respectively.