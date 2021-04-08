Pakistan
Three more patients die of COVID at Nishtar Hospital
08 Apr 2021
MULTAN: Another three patients lost battle of life against Coronovirus at Nishtar Hospital within last 24 hours bringing the tally to 517 so far since March last year.
Nishtar focal person for infectious diseases, Dr Irfan Arshad said on Thursday that M. Rafiq(65) M. Shoukat (45) and Zubaida Bibi (75) died of Coronovirus.
Rafiq and Shoukat belonged to Lodhran while Zubaida to Multan, he informed.
He informed that a total of 142 patients of COVID-19 were admitted while 86 were positive and 19 were suspected, he concluded.
