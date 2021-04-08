ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
COVID-19 SOPs violations, 23 PSVs impounded, 20 commercial centers, seven restaurants sealed

  • The administration had accelerated its ongoing operation against coronavirus SOPs violators.
APP 08 Apr 2021

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi District Administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Anwar ul Haq on Thursday conducted raids at several places to check implementation of COVID-19 SOPs and impounded 23 Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) while 20 commercial centers and seven restaurants were sealed for flouting SOPs.

According to a district administration spokesman, the officers concerned were regularly conducting raids in Rawalpindi city and all tehsils of the district to ensure implementation of the SOPs issued by the Punjab Government to contain spread of coronavirus.

He said, 11 raids were conducted at PSVs during last 24 hours and those found violating the SOPs were imposed fines amounting to Rs 23,600 while 23 vehicles were impounded.

The administration had accelerated its ongoing operation against coronavirus SOPs violators.

He said, 52 public places including parks were checked and Rs 3000 fine imposed on those not following the SOPs.

Similarly, eight bus and van stands were also inspected besides imposing Rs 5000 fines one the violators.

The administration officers checked 30 marriage halls and 78 restaurants and sealed seven restaurants and a marriage hall while fines amounting to Rs 43,500 were imposed for breaching the guidelines of the government issued to contain spread of coronavirus.

He said, the operation would continue and the violators including PSVs vehicles found involved in violating the SOPs would be imposed fines or impounded.

He informed that the district administration is taking strict actions against the transporters, shopping plazas, marriage halls, restaurants and other public places for not adopting the precautionary measures.

