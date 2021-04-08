Ramazan moon sighting meeting of Central Ruet-e-Hilal on April 13

PESHAWAR: Central Ruat-e-Hilal Committee has announced to hold Ramazan moon sighting meeting on April 13 (Tuesday) in office of Administrators Auqaf, Charsadda Road.

The meeting would start on 6:30 PM and chaired by Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Moulana Abdul Khabir Azad.

Meeting would be attended by members of central and zonal Ruet-e-Hilal committees, ulema and concerned officials, said an official statement issued here on Thursday.