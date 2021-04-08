More than 10000 people vaccinated against coronavirus in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Coronavirus Vaccination Centre has been set up and got operational at Government Degree College for Special Education on Jhangiwala Road.

According to the focal person Dr Zakir Ali, the centre was earlier operating at Forest Office on Poly-Technical College Chowk which was now shifted to this new location.

He said that more than 10000 people over 60 years of age have been vaccinated against coronavirus in Bahawalpur.

He told that another centre was functioning at Government Tibbiya College Bahawalpur.

He said that field hospitals were also being set up at coronavirus vaccination centres where doctors and paramedical staff were available.

He told that centres were operational in Ahmadpur East, Hasilpur, Khairpur Tamewali and Yazman tehsils as well.