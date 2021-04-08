ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
Apr 08, 2021
Pakistan

Gold prices increase Rs100 to Rs104,100 per tola

  • There was no change in the price of per tola and ten gram silver.
APP 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs100 on Thursday and was traded at Rs104,100 against its sale at Rs104,000, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs86 and was sold at Rs89,249 against its sale at Rs89,163 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs81,811 from Rs81,733.

There was no change in the price of per tola and ten gram silver, which were sold at Rs1360 and Rs1165.98 respectively.

Gold price in the international market increased by $12 witnessed and was traded at $1748 as compared $1736.

