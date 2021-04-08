ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
Pakistan

SAPM inaugurates super feeder for tube wells at Pona Faqeera

  • He said no one was above the law in ‘Naya Pakistan’, adding this was the change; the PTI had strived for almost 24 years.
APP 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Capital Development Authority (CDA) Affairs Ali Nawaz Awan Thursday inaugurated a dedicated super feeder for the tube wells, installed at Pona Faqeera, to ensure uninterrupted water supply to the multiple sectors of Islamabad.

After the inauguration, he told the media that the dedicated feeder was meant to provide constant electricity supply to the tube wells at Pona Faqeera which would eventually ensure round the clock availability of water for the residents of different sectors of Islamabad including G-11, I-9 and I-10.

He said earlier, the people of those sectors were facing severe problem of water shortage due to the load shedding in Pona Faqeera. The water issue used to be worsened in those areas during summer season and the holy month of Ramazan, he added.

The SAPM said the government was striving to resolve water woes of the people of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad on permanent basis through inclusive initiatives.

He said two Million Gallons per Day water supply to Islamabad from Rawal Dam had been restored recently, whereas work on bringing 100 MGD water for the Islamabad from Ghazi Brotha Dam was started.

“Water is one of the biggest problems of the Islamabad and we are trying our best to resolve this issue,” he maintained.

To a query, the SAPM said initiation of inquiry against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s senior leader Jehangir Khan Tareen was an example for other political parties of the country.

He said no one was above the law in ‘Naya Pakistan’, adding this was the change; the PTI had strived for almost 24 years.

Ali Awan said some element seemed perturbed by the action against Jehangir Tareen as in Pakistan, there was no culture of punishing their own people for a wrongdoing.

The PTI had had a track record of taking action against its own people, he added while citing Aleem Khan as an example who remained in custody of the National Accountability Bureau in the past.

Taking a jibe over Bilwal Bhutto Zardari for his statement in which he said that the opposition parties’ en mass resignations would prove an atom bomb for the PTI government, the SAPM said this was the first atomic bomb which had blasted within the house of Pakistan Democratic Movement.

He said that the economic indicators were on upward trajectory as the government was making all-out efforts to pass on maximum relief to the masses.

Ali Nawaz Awan Pona Faqeera

