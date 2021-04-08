ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Linesman supported ‘noble cause’ with Haaland autograph move

  • "The red and yellow-signed cards which my kindergarten classmate Octavian donated to our SOS Autism Bihor centre will be used for a noble cause," Simona Zlibut, who oversees a therapy centre set up by parents, told Reuters.
  • "My little girl doesn't know when to go to the bathroom, she cannot eat alone ... costs are enormous" said Zlibut.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

BUCHAREST: Romanian assistant referee Octavian Sovre's decision to ask Borussia Dormund striker Erling Haaland to autograph his yellow and red cards raised some eyebrows but the charity that is set to benefit from a cash boost are not complaining.

"The red and yellow-signed cards which my kindergarten classmate Octavian donated to our SOS Autism Bihor centre will be used for a noble cause," Simona Zlibut, who oversees a therapy centre set up by parents, told Reuters.

Zlibut's own 21-year-old daughter is autistic and she says the centre depends on donations.

"My little girl doesn't know when to go to the bathroom, she cannot eat alone ... costs are enormous" said Zlibut.

Assistant referee Sovre managed on Tuesday to get the Norway international Haaland to sign the cards at the end of the Champions League quarter-final game between Dortmund and Manchester City at the Etihad Staidum.

It is not normal protocol for soccer match officials to ask players for autographs after games.

Zlibut said the cards would likely be auctioned later this month on Facebook to aid therapy of 30 autistic people aged below 47 at the centre in the western city of Oradea, on the border with Hungary.

"The state gives me for my daughter, 500 lei ($120.61) per month. One cannot imagine what I can we do with this meagre sum ... we, parents, rely on donations, we auction skirts, photographs, autographs, whatever we get, to make up for the huge shortfall," said Zlibut.

Former soccer stars such as Gheorghe Hagi and goalkeeper Helmuth Duckadam, who was in the Steaua Bucharest team that won the European Cup in 1986, had helped the centre in the past, she said.

The 20-year-old Haaland is the most sought after talent in the European game and has been linked with a move to Manchester City and their local rivals Manchester United as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona.

