Govt standing firm to ensure rule of law: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Shibli Faraz has said the government is standing firm on its principled stance to ensure rule of law by eradicating the corruption and mafia for development in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said without supremacy of law, no country can achieve the goals of economic stability and progress.

He said the incumbent government has made all the national institutions independent to carry out investigation against the plunderers effectively.

Shibli Faraz reiterated that government will bring all the cases to their logical end without political victimization to wipe out the menace of corruption.