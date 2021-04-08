Pakistan
98 more deaths of COVID reported in Pakistan over last 24 hours
- The positivity ratio stands at 1067 percent.
08 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Ninety-eight more deaths and five thousand three hundred twenty-nine new coronavirus cases have been reported across the country during the last 24 hours.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), total death toll from the pandemic has risen to 15,124 whereas number of active cases of infections is 66,994 in the country.
The positivity ratio stands at 1067 percent.
There is need to change current COVID-19 vaccination strategies, PM Khan tells D-8 summit session
98 more deaths of COVID reported in Pakistan over last 24 hours
Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar
PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad
World food price index rises in March for 10th month running
Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours
US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package
International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery
Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'
Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes
ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet
Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties
Read more stories
Comments