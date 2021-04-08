Pakistan calls for collective efforts to deal with challenges

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called for collective efforts to deal with various challenges including that of COVID-19.

Addressing the tenth Economic and Social Council Youth Forum, Pakistan's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Munir Akram stressed that vaccines must be made available to everyone and everywhere.

He said we must understand that no one will be safe until everyone is safe. He called for mobilizing national and international efforts especially finance to recover from the recession which has been induced by the pandemic and to revive the prospects of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Munir Akram said the commitments made at the Paris Conference to mobilize one hundred billion dollars in climate finance annually must be fulfilled to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 and ensure transition to a green global economy.