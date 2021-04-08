ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Israeli strikes kill 3 Iran-backed fighters in Syria: monitor

  • The Observatory said it could not determine their nationalities but that they were all non-Syrians.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

DAMASCUS: Israeli strikes overnight targeting Syrian regime military positions and a weapons depot near Damascus killed three Iran-backed militia fighters, a Britain-based war monitor said Thursday.

The strikes near the capital "destroyed a weapons depot likely used by the Lebanese Hezbollah militia," among other Iran-backed groups, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

"It also killed three ... Iran-backed militia fighters," said the monitor.

The Observatory said it could not determine their nationalities but that they were all non-Syrians.

The official SANA news agency reported the raids but not the casualties, saying four soldiers were wounded in the attack.

"At around 12:56 the Israeli enemy carried out an aggression from the direction of Lebanon on some positions in the vicinity of Damascus," SANA said, citing a military source.

"Our air defences intercepted the aggression and shot down" most of the missiles, the news outlet said, adding that "four soldiers were injured".

The strikes also caused "some material damage".

The source did not provide details on the targets.

Since the outbreak of the Syrian civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out raids in Syria, mostly targeting Iranian and Lebanese Hezbollah forces as well as government troops.

Israel rarely confirms the strikes, but its army has said it hit about 50 targets in the war-torn country last year, without providing details.

Hezbollah is the only group in Lebanon not to have disarmed after the 1975-1990 civil war, but is also a major player in Lebanese politics.

It is a strong ally of Iran and Damascus and has been officially fighting in Syria since 2013.

Syria Damascus strikes Syrian regime fighters

Israeli strikes kill 3 Iran-backed fighters in Syria: monitor

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters