Pakistan

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

  • Minister says next five to six weeks are critical with regards to the ongoing third wave of the coronavirus in the country
  • So far 14,000 people have received vaccination through the private sector, while 1.1 million have been inoculated as part of the government campaign: Umar
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Minister for Planning, Development, and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that the government is planning to open registration for COVID-19 vaccination for all citizens after Eid, local media reported. He added after Eid, the government will be able to vaccinate more than 125,000 people per day.

Speaking to media representatives on Thursday, Umar said that the next five to six weeks are critical with regards to the ongoing third wave of the coronavirus in Pakistan.

He said so far 14,000 people have received vaccination through the private sector, while 1.1 million have been inoculated as part of the government campaign.

The minister said China is the primary source for COVID vaccination while the Cansino Bio vaccine will also be available in the country after Eid.

He expressed concern over the higher rate of critical patients in the country, saying there is a need to follow SOPs to bring down the rising rate of infection.

Earlier, the government has imposed smart lockdown in different cities and coronavirus hotspot areas to curb the spread of the disease. NCOC head Asad Umar had warned that the third of COVID is more dangerous than the previous ones.

He said that the government’s increased restrictions and precautionary measures have slowed down the coronavirus positivity ratio.

He maintained that increased restrictions, broader lockdowns, and stronger SOP enforcement have started to have an effect.

The minister pointed that due to the momentum of cases reported in the last two weeks, the total number of deaths and patients in critical care will remain high for some time.

