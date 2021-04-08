World
Russia reports 8,672 new COVID-19 cases, 365 deaths
08 Apr 2021
MOSCOW: Russia on Thursday reported 8,672 new COVID-19 cases, including 2,024 in Moscow, pushing the national case tally to 4,614,834 since the pandemic began.
The government coronavirus taskforce said that 365 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking its death toll to 101,845.
