ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.57%)
AVN 86.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.82%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.12%)
DGKC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.74%)
EPCL 55.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.38%)
FCCL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
FFL 14.68 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.48%)
HASCOL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
HUBC 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.95%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.95 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.31%)
MLCF 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
PAEL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
POWER 9.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
PPL 85.10 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
PRL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-2.63%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.1%)
TRG 144.36 Increased By ▲ 4.86 (3.48%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,742 Increased By ▲ 34.87 (0.74%)
BR30 24,705 Increased By ▲ 316.47 (1.3%)
KSE100 44,428 Increased By ▲ 474.46 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,181 Increased By ▲ 169.01 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
FIFA ready to use automated offside calls in 2022 World Cup: Wenger

  • Wenger, however, said he supported the 'automated' offside technology, which directly informs a referee's assistant if an incident is offside.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

FIFA will be ready to implement an automated system for offside calls at next year's World Cup in Qatar, Arsene Wenger said.

The game's rulemaker, IFAB, said last month it was continuing to review the offside law and planned to test technology that would allow for 'semi-automatic' decisions to limit the need for long waits for VAR reviews.

Wenger, however, said he supported the 'automated' offside technology, which directly informs a referee's assistant if an incident is offside.

"On average, the time we have to wait is around 70 seconds, sometimes 1 minute and 20 seconds... It is so important because we see many celebrations are cancelled after that for marginal situations."

Last month, former Netherlands forward Marco van Basten called on football's lawmakers to consider scrapping the offside rule, saying the game would be better off without it.

